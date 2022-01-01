Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve muffins

Blueberry Muffin image

 

Aux Delices

West Elm St, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Aux Delices
Item pic

 

Dartcor

600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Muffin$2.35
Corn Muffin Toasted with Butter$2.35
Blueberry Muffin Toasted with Butter$2.35
More about Dartcor

