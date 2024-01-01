Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Greenwich restaurants that serve paninis

Aux Delices - Greenwich

West Elm St, Greenwich

#49 Panini - Chicken Parmesan$13.99
Chicken cutlet, homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
#76 Panini - Tom Mozzarella$12.99
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil oil and basil leaf.
#27 Panini - Cubano$12.99
Ham, roasted turkey, pickles, maille dijon mustard and gruyere cheese. ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
600 Steamboat Rd.

600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich

Build Your Own Panini Sandwich$8.95
