Pastrami reuben in Greenwich

The Ginger Man - Greenwich image

 

The Ginger Man - Greenwich

64 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Pastrami Reuben$19.00
thousand island dressing, white cheddar, toasted sourdough
More about The Ginger Man - Greenwich
Item pic

 

600 Steamboat Rd.

600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben Melt, pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on Rye bread with a kosher pickle on the side$8.95
Corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on Rye bread with a kosher pickle on the side
More about 600 Steamboat Rd.

