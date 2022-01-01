Salmon in Greenwich
Greenwich restaurants that serve salmon
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
Terra Ristorante Italiano
156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$35.00
brown butter squash - broccoli rabe - honey crisp apple
More about Mediterraneo
Mediterraneo
366 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$35.00
butternut squash, broccoli rabe, red wine
More about Eastend
SEAFOOD
Eastend
409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Salmon Tartare
|$18.00
crispy sushi rice, avocado, yuzu and srracha
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$35.00
white beans, Tuscan kale, porcini - tomato sugo