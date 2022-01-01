Salmon in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve salmon

Faroe Island Salmon image

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Faroe Island Salmon$35.00
brown butter squash - broccoli rabe - honey crisp apple
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
31694fbc-0ab0-4217-ad5c-23c6798d97b1 image

 

Mediterraneo

366 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Faroe Island Salmon$35.00
butternut squash, broccoli rabe, red wine
More about Mediterraneo
Tuna Tartare image

SEAFOOD

Eastend

409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (2066 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Tartare$18.00
crispy sushi rice, avocado, yuzu and srracha
Faroe Island Salmon$35.00
white beans, Tuscan kale, porcini - tomato sugo
More about Eastend
Item pic

 

Canoe

280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Salmon Taco (2pcs)$12.50
lightly blackened, pico de gallo, spicy guacamole salsa.
More about Canoe

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Cookies

Margherita Pizza

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

French Fries

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Salad

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston