Salmon salad in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salad entree with salmon$37.00
A choice of salad with salmon
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
Bistro V image

 

Bistro V

339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich

Avg 4.1 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Salad$26.00
House Salad, grapefruit, red onion, goat cheese, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette.
Blackened Salmon Salad$26.00
House Salad, grapefruit, red onion, goat cheese, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Bistro V
Item pic

 

Mediterraneo

366 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salad with Hidden Fjord Salmon$37.00
Salad with Ora King Salmon$48.00
More about Mediterraneo
Salad with Salmon image

SEAFOOD

Eastend

409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (2066 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salad with Salmon$35.00
More about Eastend

