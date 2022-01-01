Salmon salad in Greenwich
Greenwich restaurants that serve salmon salad
Terra Ristorante Italiano
156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Salad entree with salmon
|$37.00
A choice of salad with salmon
Bistro V
339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$26.00
House Salad, grapefruit, red onion, goat cheese, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette.
Mediterraneo
366 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Salad with Hidden Fjord Salmon
|$37.00
|Salad with Ora King Salmon
|$48.00