Soft shell crabs in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Soft Shell Crabs
Greenwich restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
SEAFOOD
Eastend
409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(2066 reviews)
Crispy soft shell crab
$19.00
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, corn, citrus feta vinaigrette
More about Eastend
Canoe - Greenwich
280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Soft Shell Crab Tempura
$17.00
lightly fried, avocado mousse, mango salad
More about Canoe - Greenwich
