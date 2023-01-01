Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Greenwich restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Eastend

409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (2066 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy soft shell crab$19.00
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, corn, citrus feta vinaigrette
More about Eastend
Consumer pic

 

Canoe - Greenwich

280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Tempura$17.00
lightly fried, avocado mousse, mango salad
More about Canoe - Greenwich

