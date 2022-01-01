Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak salad in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Steak Salad
Greenwich restaurants that serve steak salad
SEAFOOD
Eastend
409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(2066 reviews)
Salad with Steak
$28.00
More about Eastend
Canoe
280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Steak Cobb Salad
$23.00
avocado, tomato, boiled egg, romaine, bacon, blue cheese, ranch dressing
More about Canoe
