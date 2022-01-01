Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Eastend

409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (2066 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salad with Steak$28.00
More about Eastend
Item pic

 

Canoe

280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Cobb Salad$23.00
avocado, tomato, boiled egg, romaine, bacon, blue cheese, ranch dressing
More about Canoe

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Pappardelle

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Hot Chocolate

Pear Salad

Carrot Cake

Shrimp Salad

Croissants

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1598 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (471 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston