Teriyaki chicken in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Teriyaki Chicken
Greenwich restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
Canoe
280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki
$25.00
Pan roasted cage-free chicken breast, mixed vegetables, traditional teriyaki sauce, white rice
More about Canoe
Miku Sushi
68 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Box
$22.00
L-Chicken Teriyaki
$20.00
More about Miku Sushi
