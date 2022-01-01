Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
Item pic

 

Mediterraneo

366 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Mediterraneo

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Roasted Turkey Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Greek Salad

Gnocchi

Cheesecake

Tagliatelle

Octopus

Curry Chicken

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston