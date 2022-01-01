Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve tomato salad

Meli Melo image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Meli Melo

362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Mozz Salad$11.00
More about Meli Melo
Mediterraneo image

 

Mediterraneo Greenwich

366 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Watermelon and Heirloom Tomato Salad$16.00
feta cheese - balsamic vinaigrette - hazelnuts
More about Mediterraneo Greenwich

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Naruto

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Mozzarella Sticks

Cake

Rock Shrimp Tempura

Cookies

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1698 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (902 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston