Tuna salad in Greenwich
Greenwich restaurants that serve tuna salad
Aux Delices
West Elm St, Greenwich
|#7 Sandwich - Tuna Salad
|$10.99
Tuna salad with capers, dill, red onion, celery, homemade mayo, lettuce, tomato, light multigrain bread.
|Tuna Salad Side
|$5.50
American pole caught tuna, capers, red onion, dill, celery, homemade mayo, salt & pepper
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Meli Melo
362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Cran Tuna Salad
|$12.00
|Cranberry Tuna Salad
|$12.00