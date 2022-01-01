Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve tuna salad

The Country Table image

 

The Country Table

1 Glenville Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad
More about The Country Table
Item pic

 

Aux Delices

West Elm St, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
#7 Sandwich - Tuna Salad$10.99
Tuna salad with capers, dill, red onion, celery, homemade mayo, lettuce, tomato, light multigrain bread.
Tuna Salad Side$5.50
American pole caught tuna, capers, red onion, dill, celery, homemade mayo, salt & pepper
More about Aux Delices
Meli Melo image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Meli Melo

362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Cran Tuna Salad$12.00
Cranberry Tuna Salad$12.00
More about Meli Melo
af76ff6e-5c24-4bd6-a387-6b5ca6fb7d66 image

 

Dartcor

600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scoop of Tuna Salad (4oz cont)$3.75
More about Dartcor

