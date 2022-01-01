Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve wontons

Consumer pic

 

HINOKI

363 Greenwich Ave, GREENWICH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Cod Wonton$19.00
More about HINOKI
Item pic

 

Canoe - Greenwich

280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese Wonton$12.50
mixed with cream cheese, lightly fried, pepper jelly
More about Canoe - Greenwich

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Chicken Noodles

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Margherita Pizza

Sauteed Spinach

Chicken Marsala

Caesar Salad

Calamari

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1820 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (979 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston