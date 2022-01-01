Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Yogurt parfaits in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Yogurt Parfaits
Greenwich restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
The Country Table
1 Glenville Street, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Yogurt Parfait
$7.00
More about The Country Table
Aux Delices
West Elm St, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Parfait - Granola Vanilla Yogurt
$4.99
low fat greek yogurt, oats, sunflower seeds, sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds,brown sugar, orange zest, maple syrup, olive oil,dried cranberries, raisins, blueberries, strawberries.
More about Aux Delices
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich
Crab Rolls
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Crab Cakes
Pudding
Risotto
Prosciutto
Steak Salad
More near Greenwich to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1598 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(471 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(232 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston