Greenwood restaurants you'll love

Go
Greenwood restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Greenwood

Greenwood's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Food Trucks
Indian
Scroll right

Must-try Greenwood restaurants

The NY Slice image

PIZZA • PASTA

The NY Slice

1201 Greenwood Park E Dr, Greenwood

Avg 4 (386 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Salad$5.29
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olives, red onions, green bell peppers and mozzarella. Served with a Parmesan baked bread stick and your choice of house-made dressing.
16" Pizza$14.99
This’ll take you back to Brooklyn, da Bronx or wherever it was you got lost in da city and had the best pizza you ever had--up until now.
10" Pizza$9.99
This’ll take you back to Brooklyn, da Bronx or wherever it was you got lost in da city and had the best pizza you ever had--up until now.
More about The NY Slice
Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out image

 

Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out

642 S Madison Avenue, Greenwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Paul Bunyan Taco
7 Inch Roscoe's Classic Chili Beef Crunchy Taco
Tesla Taco
7 Inch Shredded Beef Crunchy Taco
Chicken Paul Bunyan Taco
7 Inch Classic Shredded Chicken Crunchy Taco
More about Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out
Jashan Indian Cuisine image

SALADS

Jashan Indian Cuisine

210 S Emerson Ave, Greenwood

Avg 3.9 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Prauntha$3.89
Plain Naan$1.99
Garlic Naan$2.39
More about Jashan Indian Cuisine
Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews image

 

Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews

3113 w. Smith Valley Rd., Greenwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Elotes$3.99
Sweet grilled Street corn, with mayo, cheese and candied chili powder
Taco Trays (6 Sampler Tray)$21.99
sampler of 6 street style tacos, (corn shell, cilantro & onions) choose 3 meats
served with an order of Matador chiles.
Taco Truck$3.65
Street style, Corn shell, cilantro and onions
side of salsa and limes
price per taco
More about Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greenwood

Tacos

Map

More near Greenwood to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston