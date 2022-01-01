Greenwood restaurants you'll love
Greenwood's top cuisines
Must-try Greenwood restaurants
PIZZA • PASTA
The NY Slice
1201 Greenwood Park E Dr, Greenwood
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$5.29
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olives, red onions, green bell peppers and mozzarella. Served with a Parmesan baked bread stick and your choice of house-made dressing.
|16" Pizza
|$14.99
This’ll take you back to Brooklyn, da Bronx or wherever it was you got lost in da city and had the best pizza you ever had--up until now.
|10" Pizza
|$9.99
This’ll take you back to Brooklyn, da Bronx or wherever it was you got lost in da city and had the best pizza you ever had--up until now.
Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out
642 S Madison Avenue, Greenwood
|Popular items
|Paul Bunyan Taco
7 Inch Roscoe's Classic Chili Beef Crunchy Taco
|Tesla Taco
7 Inch Shredded Beef Crunchy Taco
|Chicken Paul Bunyan Taco
7 Inch Classic Shredded Chicken Crunchy Taco
SALADS
Jashan Indian Cuisine
210 S Emerson Ave, Greenwood
|Popular items
|Stuffed Prauntha
|$3.89
|Plain Naan
|$1.99
|Garlic Naan
|$2.39
Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews
3113 w. Smith Valley Rd., Greenwood
|Popular items
|Elotes
|$3.99
Sweet grilled Street corn, with mayo, cheese and candied chili powder
|Taco Trays (6 Sampler Tray)
|$21.99
sampler of 6 street style tacos, (corn shell, cilantro & onions) choose 3 meats
served with an order of Matador chiles.
|Taco Truck
|$3.65
Street style, Corn shell, cilantro and onions
side of salsa and limes
price per taco