Tacos in Greenwood
Greenwood restaurants that serve tacos
More about Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out
Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out
642 S Madison Avenue, Greenwood
|Shredded Beef Taco
|Ground Beef Chili Taco
|Chicken Paul Bunyan Taco
7 Inch Classic Shredded Chicken Crunchy Taco
More about Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews
Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews
3113 w. Smith Valley Rd., Greenwood
|Tacos supremos
|$3.11
shredded chicken or beef,
soft or hard shell
topped with lettuce tomatoes and cheese
|Taco Truck
|$3.65
Street style, Corn shell, cilantro and onions
side of salsa and limes
price per taco
|Delrey Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$13.99
soft shell Topped with green cabbage blend, red pickled onions and jalapeno lime aioli.