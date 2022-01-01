Tacos in Greenwood

Greenwood restaurants that serve tacos

Shredded Beef Taco image

 

Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out

642 S Madison Avenue, Greenwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shredded Beef Taco
Ground Beef Chili Taco
Chicken Paul Bunyan Taco
7 Inch Classic Shredded Chicken Crunchy Taco
More about Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out
Tacos supremos image

 

Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews

3113 w. Smith Valley Rd., Greenwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos supremos$3.11
shredded chicken or beef,
soft or hard shell
topped with lettuce tomatoes and cheese
Taco Truck$3.65
Street style, Corn shell, cilantro and onions
side of salsa and limes
price per taco
Delrey Shrimp Tacos (3)$13.99
soft shell Topped with green cabbage blend, red pickled onions and jalapeno lime aioli.
More about Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews
