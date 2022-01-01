Greenwood Park
A 13,000 square foot indoor / outdoor beer garden, restaurant, bar and event space created out of an old gas station & mechanic shop with 60 draft beer lines, an indoor bar, outdoor cargo bar, 3 bocce ball courts and a seasonal menu.
555 7th Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
555 7th Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Battle Hill Tavern
Wood fire brick oven happiness. Come experience a restaurant that still adheres to a philosophy that our guests are important and their satisfaction is paramount.
Iron Station
Iron Station
Manjares de Mexico
Come in and enjoy a very authentic Mexican Cousine.
Windsor Tavern
Come in and enjoy! New American Brooklyn Local