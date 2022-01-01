Greenyard Grill
Greenyard Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • SHRIMP
3301 Washington Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3301 Washington Avenue
Newport News VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
