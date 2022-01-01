Go
Greenyard Grill

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • SHRIMP

3301 Washington Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)

Popular Items

Loaded Fries$7.00
Our super crispy fries loaded with your choice of toppings.
Wings$12.00
Eight naked wings with choice of wing flavor, served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
French Fries
Cripsy, coated french fries
Lemonade$3.00
French Toast$5.00
Combo Tray$13.00
3 mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce, crab dip served with tortilla chip, and 2 chicken strips with choice of sauce.
Cheesecake$5.00
Creamy and delicious NY Style cheesecake with choice of toppings.
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3301 Washington Avenue

Newport News VA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
