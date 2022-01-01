Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Greer

Go
Greer restaurants
Toast

Greer restaurants that serve boneless wings

Consumer pic

 

The Mason Jar

202 Trade St, Greer

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$0.00
Served naked or tossed in choice of sauce
More about The Mason Jar
Main pic

 

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Thornblade

441 The Parkway, Greer

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
25 Boneless Wings$36.99
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
10 Boneless Wings$14.99
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
5 Boneless Wings$7.99
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
More about Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Thornblade

Browse other tasty dishes in Greer

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Grits

Chicken Tenders

Taco Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Greer to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (453 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (574 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston