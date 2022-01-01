Brisket in Greer
White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location - 215 Trade St.
215 Trade St., Greer
|Clemson Bleu Brisket Mac n Cheese
|$15.00
Campanelle Pasta, BFA Trinity, Limone Burre Blanc
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Thornblade
441 The Parkway, Greer
|Brisket Plate
|$16.99
Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, and choice of sauce.
|Brisket Fries
|$12.99
Twice-cooked fries, slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked brisket gravy, pickled red onions, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & Chipotle Ranch.