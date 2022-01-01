Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Greer

Greer restaurants
Greer restaurants that serve brisket

White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location - 215 Trade St.

215 Trade St., Greer

Clemson Bleu Brisket Mac n Cheese$15.00
Campanelle Pasta, BFA Trinity, Limone Burre Blanc
More about White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location - 215 Trade St.
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Thornblade

441 The Parkway, Greer

Brisket Plate$16.99
Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, and choice of sauce.
Brisket Fries$12.99
Twice-cooked fries, slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked brisket gravy, pickled red onions, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & Chipotle Ranch.
More about Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Thornblade

