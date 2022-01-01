Grilled chicken in Greer
Greer restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Tipsy Taco Greer - 14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard
Tipsy Taco Greer - 14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard
14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greer
|DOS Grilled Chicken Fajita
|$34.50
|UNO Grilled Chicken Fajita
|$18.50
Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$13.30
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream