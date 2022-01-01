Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Greer

Greer restaurants
Greer restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Tipsy Taco Greer - 14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard

14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
DOS Grilled Chicken Fajita$34.50
UNO Grilled Chicken Fajita$18.50
Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Burrito$13.30
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
More about Tipsy Taco Greer - 14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard
Wild Ace Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ace Pizza & Pub

103 Depot St, Greer

Avg 4 (796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Grilled Chicken Breast$3.00
More about Wild Ace Pizza & Pub

