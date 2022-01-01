Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Greer

Go
Greer restaurants
Toast

Greer restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location - 215 Trade St.

215 Trade St., Greer

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Grits$5.00
Side of Stone Ground Grits with Goat Cheese and Aleppo Pepper
Louisianna BBQ Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Stone Ground Grits with Aleppo Pepper & Goat Cheese topped with Six BBQ Shrimp & Herb Brown Butter
More about White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location - 215 Trade St.
Main pic

 

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Thornblade

441 The Parkway, Greer

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$14.99
Stone-ground Cheddar cheese grits, Cajun-style blackened shrimp, hickory smoked bacon, tomato & herb gravy with bell peppers & green onions.
More about Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Thornblade

Browse other tasty dishes in Greer

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Brisket

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Taco Salad

Pies

Map

More near Greer to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston