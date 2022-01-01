Grits in Greer
Greer restaurants that serve grits
White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location - 215 Trade St.
White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location - 215 Trade St.
215 Trade St., Greer
|Side of Grits
|$5.00
Side of Stone Ground Grits with Goat Cheese and Aleppo Pepper
|Louisianna BBQ Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
Stone Ground Grits with Aleppo Pepper & Goat Cheese topped with Six BBQ Shrimp & Herb Brown Butter
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Thornblade
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Thornblade
441 The Parkway, Greer
|Shrimp & Grits
|$14.99
Stone-ground Cheddar cheese grits, Cajun-style blackened shrimp, hickory smoked bacon, tomato & herb gravy with bell peppers & green onions.