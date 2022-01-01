Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Greer

Greer restaurants
Greer restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ace Pizza & Pub

103 Depot St, Greer

Avg 4 (796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.99
Your choice of seasoned ground beef or
chicken with iceberg lettuce, house-made pico de gallo, black olives, cheddar cheese, sour cream, house-made salsa and mexi ranch dressing served in a large tortilla shell
More about Wild Ace Pizza & Pub
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill

441 The Parkway, Greer

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pick 3 Tacos$10.99
Choose Blackened Shrimp, crispy fried Cod Grilled Chicken or Smoked Beef brisket with shaved lettuce, Cheddar cheese, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn & black bean salsa, pickled onions & Baja sauce in a warm 6 inch tortilla.
More about Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill

