Tacos in Greer
Greer restaurants that serve tacos
More about Wild Ace Pizza & Pub
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wild Ace Pizza & Pub
103 Depot St, Greer
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Your choice of seasoned ground beef or
chicken with iceberg lettuce, house-made pico de gallo, black olives, cheddar cheese, sour cream, house-made salsa and mexi ranch dressing served in a large tortilla shell
More about Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill
441 The Parkway, Greer
|Pick 3 Tacos
|$10.99
Choose Blackened Shrimp, crispy fried Cod Grilled Chicken or Smoked Beef brisket with shaved lettuce, Cheddar cheese, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn & black bean salsa, pickled onions & Baja sauce in a warm 6 inch tortilla.