Greg Norman Australian Grille

Come experience innovative creations, bold flavors and exotic fare, Australian-style. One of Myrtle Beach’s most popular restaurants since 1999, we serve up mouthwatering dishes and an award-winning wine menu – all in an upscale, family-friendly setting that will leave you feeling like you’re sitting in one of Sydney’s finest harborside restaurants.
We didn't invent waterfront dining, we just mastered it!

4930 Highway 17 South

4930 Highway 17 South

North Myrtle Beach SC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
