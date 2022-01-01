Go
Toast

Gregg’s Pizza & Bar-B-Que

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • BBQ

17160 Livernois Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (1574 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

17160 Livernois Ave

Detroit MI

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Good Cakes and Bakes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Motor City Brewing Works

No reviews yet

Detroit's original micro-brewer serving up warm vibes since 1994 along with local art, brick-oven pizza, soup, salad, ale, lager, stout, cider, wine, cocktails & soda.

Farmacy Food

No reviews yet

Farmacy Food creates tasty meals around your dietary needs, incorporating ingredients known to have various benefits to support your health and well being.
Our meals are created by 2021's Detroit Chef of the Year, Phil Jones and prepared fresh daily then quick-chilled to be heated and eaten at your convenience.

Deli Plaza - Wyoming Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston