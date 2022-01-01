Italian
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gregorio's Restaurant
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM
1245 Reviews
$$
300 Carlsbad Village Dr
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad CA 92008