Go
Gregorio's Restaurant image
Italian
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Gregorio's Restaurant

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1245 Reviews

$$

300 Carlsbad Village Dr

Carlsbad, CA 92008

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Pasta Emilia$21.00
Rigatoni tossed with vodka sauce, peas, mushrooms & plum tomato.
Lg Vegetarian Antipasto$19.00
Tossed Salad with fresh mushrooms, broccoli, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, black olive & house vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine tossed with parmesan, Caesar & house croutons.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$22.00
House made meatballs served over long, round pasta & marinara.
Lasagna Four-Cheese$21.00
Lasagna layered with ricotta mozzarella parmesan and romano cheese. Topped with house red sauce. Or for only $3 Meatsauce.
Pasta De Cabia$19.00
Our “house specialty” pasta smothered in our vodka cream sauce and tossed with plum tomato.
Garlic Bread$6.00
House made bread toasted with olive oil and fresh garlic.
Tortellini Pesto$24.00
Cheese Tortellini topped with house made creamy pesto sauce.
Lg Cheese Pizza$20.00
Tossed Salad w/Gorgonzola$13.00
Green leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, onion, bell pepper, marinated mushroom, gorgonzola cheese & house red-wine vinaigrette dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad CA 92008

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Board & Brew - Carlsbad Village

No reviews yet

Choice Superfood Bar & Juicery - Carlsbad

No reviews yet

Nick's on State

No reviews yet

Shoobie's Carlsbad Microcreamery

No reviews yet

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Gregorio's Restaurant

orange star4.3 • 1245 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston