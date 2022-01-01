Gregorys Atlanta Vegan Breakfast

Go
April 12, 2021 our grandfather, Columbus Gregory passed away. He was a man of great influence and was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He lived to be over 90 years old and believed in the power of eating a plant based life and healthy living. Rather than grieve 2 weeks later we opened Gregory's AVB in his honor.
And in honor of all the grandparents who blessed us with good memories, good times and most of all good food.
We know that they are watching to see us inspire, heal and change peoples thoughts about being vegan and caring more about what they eat. Ultimately caring more for one another.
Welcome to Gregory's!

114 Bulloch Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

HOMEFRIES$7.25
HAND CUT DICED POTATOES, SAUTEED IN GRAPESEED OIL AND SEASONED TO PERFECTION WITH OUR HOUSE BLEND SEASONING
COLUMBUS BACN EGG CHEEZ BISCUIT$20.25
OUR SIGNATURE COLUMBUS BISCUIT LOADED WITH EGG SCRAMBLE HOUSE SEASONED KONJAC BACN AND CHEDDAR, ADORNED WITH OUR HOUSE PEPPER JELLY; SERVED WITH A HEARTY HELPING OF OUR HOUSE SEASONED HOME FRIES ON A BED OF GREENS WITH AN ORANGE SLICE FOR GARNISH
DIRTY DIANE$20.25
Our Breakfast Burrito filled with Fluffy Scrambled eggs, Seasoned Bacon, Smoked Sausage, Cheddar Cheez, Sautéed Peppers & Onions with a Hint of Homemade Salsa. Served with Home-Fries.
WHO'S YOUR DADDY$24.75
ENJOY A SCRAMBLE OF CHOPPED CHIK'N, SEASONED BACON, CARAMELIZED PEPPERS & ONIONS, SCRAMBLED EGGS AND OUR SEASONED HOMEFRIES. TOPPED WITH PICO AND SERVED WITH OUR FLAKY BUTTERMILK BISCUIT.
SPICY Slap Ya Mama Chik'N Biscuit$22.75
CREATED BY MAMA LOVED BY EVERYONE. OUR AMAZINGLY DELICIOUS FRIED JACKFRUIT, GRILLED WITH PEPPERS AND ONIONS SEASONED BACN AND OUR CARAMALIZED ONION JAM, TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEEZ... IF YOURE ANYTHING LIKE OUR MAMA YOU MAKE IT SPICY!. Served with Our Seasoned Homefries.
MILD Slap Ya Mama Chik'n Biscuit$22.75
CREATED BY MAMA LOVED BY EVERYONE. OUR AMAZINGLY DELICIOUS FRIED JACKFRUIT, GRILLED WITH PEPPERS AND ONIONS SEASONED BACN AND OUR CARAMALIZED ONION JAM, TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEEZ... IF YOURE ANYTHING LIKE OUR MAMA YOU MAKE IT SPICY!. Served with Our Seasoned Homefries.
BUTTERMILK BISCUIT ALA CARTE$4.75
ROSE'S GRIT BREAKFAST BOWL$23.75
Our Creamy Buttery Grits, Topped with Scrambled Eggs, Maple Sausage, Sautéed Spinach & Mushrooms, Seasoned Home-Fries and Topped with Pico de Gallo. Served with a Buttermilk Biscuit.
BISCUITS & GRAVY PLATTER$22.75
2 MADE FROM SCRATCH BUTTERED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS SERVED UP WITH OUR AMAZING BISCUIT GRAVY MADE FROM OUR SEITIN SAUSAGE AND SPECIAL HERBS AND SPICES, INCLUDES EGG SCRAMBLE AND YOUR CHOICE OF SAUSAGE OR BACON
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

114 Bulloch Ave

Roswell GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
