Gregorys Atlanta Vegan Breakfast
April 12, 2021 our grandfather, Columbus Gregory passed away. He was a man of great influence and was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He lived to be over 90 years old and believed in the power of eating a plant based life and healthy living. Rather than grieve 2 weeks later we opened Gregory's AVB in his honor.
And in honor of all the grandparents who blessed us with good memories, good times and most of all good food.
We know that they are watching to see us inspire, heal and change peoples thoughts about being vegan and caring more about what they eat. Ultimately caring more for one another.
Welcome to Gregory's!
ACAI BOWL
114 Bulloch Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
114 Bulloch Ave
Roswell GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House
The original coffeehouse nestled up on a quiet hill in Roswell. This location has a beautiful patio and lawn to enjoy sipping coffee with friends and family.
The Roswell Garden
Bar, Food and Fun
Come in and enjoy!
Spiced Right Ribhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Canton St. Social
Come in and enjoy!