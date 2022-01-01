Go
Gregorys Coffee image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Gregorys Coffee

Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

21 Reviews

$$

1101 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, DC 20036

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

1101 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC 20036

Directions

Nearby restaurants

RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

No reviews yet

Smart and sophisticated service without the pretense, we are a Midwest-based, family-owned restaurant in the heart of Downtown D.C.
We rely on carefully curated beef from the finest purveyors and an extensive dry-aged program to deliver the best product to our guests.
Come join us- we can't wait to host you and your guests.

Pisco

No reviews yet

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar offers a modern twist on traditional Peruvian cuisine with savory, innovative dishes and unique cocktails.
Note: If your order exceeds $200.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar

No reviews yet

GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar specializes in an international array of delicious grilled cheese, mac & cheese, and “tomato soup with a kick”. Guests can also create their own spin on these classics. Our doors opened in April 2014 to long lines. It seems people really do love grilled cheese (thankfully ours as well). We are located half a block from the White House and our spot is a great choice for visitors to the National Mall and Renwick Gallery.

DC Improv Comedy Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gregorys Coffee

orange star4.0 • 21 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston