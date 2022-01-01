Go
Gregorys Coffee image

Gregorys Coffee

Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1407 Broadway

New York City, NY 10018

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

1407 Broadway, New York City NY 10018

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Little Beet

No reviews yet

Little Beet is a plant inspired, fast-casual restaurant committed to serving nourishing, delicious food and living well. Little Beet’s mission is to give people access to better food and provide the knowledge they need to make healthy choices for their mind, body and lifestyle. Founded in 2014 as one of New York City’s first exclusively gluten-free restaurants, Little Beet takes pride in high-quality ingredients, unique flavor combinations and vegetable-forward dishes that provide something for every appetite. Little Beet serves nutrient-rich, seasonal meals made fresh in-house for lunch, dinner and catering.

Skylark

No reviews yet

Classic cocktails, contemporary interiors, and spectacular views come together at The Skylark, an all-seasons cocktail bar in the heart of Times Square. Set thirty floors above ground, the lounge boasts sweeping views of iconic Manhattan landmarks through floor-to-ceiling windows and from the expansive rooftop terrace. The multi-level indoor spaces feature a mix of private nooks and communal seating areas—ideal for date night, after-work meetings, and semi-private functions, and is available for partial or full buyouts (depending on season and day of the week). In the summer, guests flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces, socializing over perfectly made cocktails and small bites, while taking in breathtaking sunset views.

miss KOREA 3rd Floor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gregorys Coffee

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston