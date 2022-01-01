Skylark

Classic cocktails, contemporary interiors, and spectacular views come together at The Skylark, an all-seasons cocktail bar in the heart of Times Square. Set thirty floors above ground, the lounge boasts sweeping views of iconic Manhattan landmarks through floor-to-ceiling windows and from the expansive rooftop terrace. The multi-level indoor spaces feature a mix of private nooks and communal seating areas—ideal for date night, after-work meetings, and semi-private functions, and is available for partial or full buyouts (depending on season and day of the week). In the summer, guests flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces, socializing over perfectly made cocktails and small bites, while taking in breathtaking sunset views.

