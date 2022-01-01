Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Gregorys Coffee
Open today 6:30 AM - 6:00 PM
148 Reviews
$$
485 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
485 Madison Avenue, New York NY 10022
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
NERAI
Nerai offers a modern and sophisticated twist on Greek dining in the heart of New York City. Our flavorful dishes present high quality ingredients from across the world with an emphasis on sustainability. The freshness of our ingredients and the traditional Greek flavor in our dishes is one you will remember long after your meal.
NAYA Mezze & Grill
Come in and Enjoy
Serafina Osteria 58
Come in and enjoy!