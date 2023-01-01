Go
Banner picView gallery

Gregorys Coffee - GC43 - Darien, CT

Open today 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

108 Heights Rd

Darien, CT 06820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

108 Heights Rd, Darien CT 06820

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Seamore's - Darien
orange starNo Reviews
110 Heights Road Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
NEAT Coffee
orange star4.2 • 276
20 Grove Street Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
Tawa Restaurant, Bar and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
487 Glenbrook Rd. Stamford, CT 06906
View restaurantnext
The Granola Bar Darien - 1020 Boston Post Road
orange starNo Reviews
1020 Boston Post Road Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
Bodega Taco Bar Darien - 980 post road
orange starNo Reviews
980 post road darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
The Goose
orange starNo Reviews
972 Post Road Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Darien

NEAT Coffee
orange star4.2 • 276
20 Grove Street Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
Nino's
orange star4.6 • 121
390 Boston Post Rd Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe - Darien
orange star4.4 • 68
49 Tokeneke Rd Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Darien

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Gregorys Coffee - GC43 - Darien, CT

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston