Go
Toast

Gregory's Steak and Seafood & Upstairs Comedy Club

Upscale Steak & Seafood Restaurant with select Friday & Saturdays Upstairs Comedy Shows @8pm.

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

900 N Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1747 reviews)

Popular Items

Black & Bleu$19.00
Shrimp Scampi$24.00
Southern Key Lime Pie$7.00
Grilled Chicken$19.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

900 N Atlantic Ave

Cocoa Beach FL

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

4th Street Fillin Station

No reviews yet

4th Street Fillin serves casual upscale menu items, weekend brunch, plant based options, craft beer & handcrafted cocktails. Indoor & outdoor seating. Family & pet friendly.

The Alibi Cocktails & Bites

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Breezeway Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston