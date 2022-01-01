GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA
Come in and enjoy!
offering hand tossed pizza, calzones, gourmet sandwiches for breakfast & lunch, homemade pastries
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
27 Leonard St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
27 Leonard St
Belmont MA
|Sunday
|12:01 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Quebrada Baking Co - Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Quebrada Baking Co
We are your neighborhood bakery featuring the best coffee and breakfast goods, baked fresh daily.
Stone Hearth Pizza
***Allergen Statement***
Some of our food products contain or may come into contact with common allergens,
including wheat, peanuts, soy, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish and shellfish.
Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy.
Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜
Come and enjoy our fresh homemade noodles and rougamo, a Chinese-style burger from the Xi'an city!