Go
Toast

GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA

Come in and enjoy!
offering hand tossed pizza, calzones, gourmet sandwiches for breakfast & lunch, homemade pastries

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

27 Leonard St • $

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wraps$10.25
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Crispy Romaine Heart, Shaved Parmesan, Housemade croutons,Creamy Caeser dressing
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$7.50
Crispy Chicken with marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese
Fries
Thin-cut country fries, fried crispy
Chicken Fingers$7.50
(5/10) side (Plain, Duck Sauce, Hot, Mild, BBQ, Golden BBQ, Red Chili,Teriyaki )
Greek Salad$9.75
Garden Salad with Feta Cheese and Kalamata Olives, Greek Dressing on the side
Spicy Fries$3.99
Crispy Curly Spicy Fries
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$7.50
Meatballs with marinara sauce and melted cheese
Large Cheese Pizza$10.25
Build Your Own
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
(6/10) w/marinara sauce
Small Cheese Pizza*$8.99
Build Your Own
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

27 Leonard St

Belmont MA

Sunday12:01 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quebrada Baking Co - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quebrada Baking Co

No reviews yet

We are your neighborhood bakery featuring the best coffee and breakfast goods, baked fresh daily.

Stone Hearth Pizza

No reviews yet

***Allergen Statement***
Some of our food products contain or may come into contact with common allergens,
including wheat, peanuts, soy, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish and shellfish.
Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy.

Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy our fresh homemade noodles and rougamo, a Chinese-style burger from the Xi'an city!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston