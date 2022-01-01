Greg's Sandwich Works
Fresh baked bread with freshly prepared ingredients is what we do. Come see why people keep coming back to GSW
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
6337 E Brainerd Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6337 E Brainerd Rd
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Rain Thai bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Herman's Soul Food & Catering
Southern Cooking at its Finest!
Kabobster
We are Middle Eastern Halal Restaurant so Come in and enjoy!
Crystal's Bakery
Come in and enjoy!