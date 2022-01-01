Go
Greg's Sandwich Works

Fresh baked bread with freshly prepared ingredients is what we do. Come see why people keep coming back to GSW

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

6337 E Brainerd Rd • $

Avg 4.8 (337 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Dog$3.49
Build your all beef hot dog from the bun up!
Fountain Drink$1.79
Italian$6.49
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Parmesan Cheese
Gsw Grilled Cheese$5.99
American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Smoked
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Toasted
Sandwich Half, Wrap, Pita$5.99
Create your 1/2 sandwich, wrap, or pita. Included is 1 meat, and 1 cheese. Extra Meats and Cheeses are an additional cost.
Small Salads$5.99
Build your own small salad. Your choose your base, 5 toppings included, and dressing. If you want to add more toppings or some meat, please do for an additional charge.
Chips$1.25
Club$5.99
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Fiesta Salad$7.49
Chips, Lettuce, Taco Meat, Salas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive, Jalepeno
Gregs Special$5.99
Turkey, Pimento, Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce,
Tomato, Jalapeno
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6337 E Brainerd Rd

Chattanooga TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

