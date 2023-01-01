Grenada restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grenada restaurants

Grenada restaurants
  Grenada

Must-try Grenada restaurants

Magnolia Smokehouse Grill image

BBQ • STEAKS

Magnolia Smokehouse Grill

999 Lakeview Drive, Grenada

Avg 4.6 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Fries$13.00
House cut fries topped with pulled pork, white queso cheese, and bacon pieces. Served with ranch dressing
Smokehouse Salad$14.00
A mixture of iceberg, spring mix, and romaine lettuce. Topped with feta cheese, sunflower kernels, dried cranberries, tomatoes, croutons, bacon, and red onion.
Brisket Pizza$16.95
Thin crust pizza topped with Brisket, Sautéed Red Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapeno Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese and BBQ Sauce. Served with Ranch
More about Magnolia Smokehouse Grill
Banner pic

 

Molly's Place -

120 Green Street, Grenada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Molly's Place -
Banner pic

 

Square Market

109 1st Street, Grenada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Square Market
