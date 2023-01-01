Grenada restaurants you'll love
Grenada's top cuisines
Must-try Grenada restaurants
More about Magnolia Smokehouse Grill
BBQ • STEAKS
Magnolia Smokehouse Grill
999 Lakeview Drive, Grenada
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$13.00
House cut fries topped with pulled pork, white queso cheese, and bacon pieces. Served with ranch dressing
|Smokehouse Salad
|$14.00
A mixture of iceberg, spring mix, and romaine lettuce. Topped with feta cheese, sunflower kernels, dried cranberries, tomatoes, croutons, bacon, and red onion.
|Brisket Pizza
|$16.95
Thin crust pizza topped with Brisket, Sautéed Red Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapeno Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese and BBQ Sauce. Served with Ranch