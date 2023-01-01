Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Grenada
/
Grenada
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Grenada restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
BBQ • STEAKS
Magnolia Smokehouse Grill
999 Lakeview Drive, Grenada
Avg 4.6
(94 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.50
More about Magnolia Smokehouse Grill
Square Market
109 1st Street, Grenada
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$8.40
Laura's Homemade Chicken Salad on Multigrain Ciabatta Roll
More about Square Market
