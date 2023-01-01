Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Grenada

Go
Grenada restaurants
Toast

Grenada restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

BBQ • STEAKS

Magnolia Smokehouse Grill

999 Lakeview Drive, Grenada

Avg 4.6 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
More about Magnolia Smokehouse Grill
Banner pic

 

Square Market

109 1st Street, Grenada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.40
Laura's Homemade Chicken Salad on Multigrain Ciabatta Roll
More about Square Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Grenada

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Ribeye Steak

Quesadillas

Map

More near Grenada to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (9 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1009 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (213 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston