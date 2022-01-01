Go
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar

Grendel’s Den is open for food, meal kits, beer & wine delivery and pick up.

89 Winthrop Street • $

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing (no anchovies) and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
The Impossible (TM) Burger$16.00
An impossibly delicious vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, Americana sauce (vegannaise, sriracha, ketchup) and potato chips
Regular Grocery Box$40.00
A note on the contents of this kit:
We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from some of our own staff who are culturally linked to the people in this predominantly latinx community. This box includes ~35 LB of food:
7 lbs rice
7 lbs dried beans
2 kilos masa
8 potatoes
4 onions
4 oz garlic heads
8 orange
6 limes
9 bananas
Vegetarian Banquet$19.00
half order of spinach pie, half order of hummus, salvadorian veggies and tofu, pita, and your choice of salad or pasta
Mac & Cheese$10.00
elbow macaroni with blended cheese sauce
XL Grocery Box$60.00
A note on the contents of this kit:
We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from other restaurants who provide similar resources to other organizations such as La Communidad. This box includes ~60 LB of food:
Everything in Regular Grocery Box, PLUS:
#10 Can Crushed Tomato
#10 Can Crushed Tomatillo
4 LB Dried Pasta
Dairy Box$25.00
Eggs, 1 DZN
Half & Half, 1 QT
Milk, 2% or Whole, HALF GALLON **can add select GALLON milk for extra $2
Plain yogurt, 1
Unsalted butter, 1 LB
Sour Cream, 8 OZ *
Cream Cheese, 8 OZ *
*Repackaged from food service size
Turkey & Havarti$11.00
Sliced turkey breast and Havarti cheese on baguette with pesto-mayo, lettuce and tomato, and potato chips
The Reuben$16.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, on dark rye with potato chips
Pasta with Pesto Genovese$12.00
house-made pesto with fresh basil, garlic, pinenuts, walnuts, Parmesan, and olive oil
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

89 Winthrop Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
