Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar

A note on the contents of this kit:

We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from some of our own staff who are culturally linked to the people in this predominantly latinx community. This box includes ~35 LB of food:

7 lbs rice

7 lbs dried beans

2 kilos masa

8 potatoes

4 onions

4 oz garlic heads

8 orange

6 limes

9 bananas

