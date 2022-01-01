Gretna restaurants you'll love

Must-try Gretna restaurants

Fuji Hana Restaurant image

 

Fuji Hana Restaurant

1130 Behrman Hwy, Gretna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yum Yum$0.50
(K) Fried Rice (Side Order)$3.00
California Roll$5.75
More about Fuji Hana Restaurant
Banana Blossom image

 

Banana Blossom

500 9th St, Gretna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BB Curry Noodle
Roti App$6.00
Kimchi Rice & Smoked Wings$13.00
More about Banana Blossom
Tony Mandina's image

SEAFOOD

Tony Mandina's

1915 Pratt Street, Gretna

Avg 4.8 (1595 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs and Pasta$16.00
A pair of our famous meatballs over Angel Hair pasta topped with Red Gravy
Chicken Lindsey Grace$19.00
Crispy chicken over Angel Hair pasta tossed with an herb Alfredo sauce
A Trio of Meatballs$7.00
A trio of our famous made meatballs served with Red Gravy
More about Tony Mandina's
Hooks Seafood & Poboys image

 

Hooks Seafood & Poboys

651 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Platter$11.99
Shrimp Platter, (Davian ) served with buttered French Bread and hooks wedges Fries.
Philly Sandwich Combos$13.99
12" Philly Cheese steak, Served with fries and drink.
Shrimp Sandwich Combos$13.99
12" Shrimp Po'boy, dressed with lettuce tomato pickle mayo and ketchup, comes with Fries and Drink,
More about Hooks Seafood & Poboys
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center

197 Westbank Expy, Gretna

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Platter$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
Bayou Pasta$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
Thin Fried Catfish Platter$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center
Joe's Cafe image

 

Joe's Cafe

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Breakfast Sandwich$3.28
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and egg. Add cheese $1
Beignets Powdered (4 per order))$4.49
4 Beignets fried to perfection and covered with powder sugar and placed into a bag of powdery sugar.
Side Grits Small$1.37
Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.
More about Joe's Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Sultans Shawarma Shack

444 Lapalco Blvd, Gretna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Feta Cheese Fries$5.99
6 falafel pcs$5.99
Gyro sub$8.99
More about Sultans Shawarma Shack
Restaurant banner

 

Joe's Cafe

2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast Breakfast$8.52
3 slices of Texas toast dipped into our own special French mix, grilled to perfection then topped with powder sugar, Served with 2 eggs, any style and choice of meat, Bacon ham, sausage or smoked sausage.
Joe’s All American Burger$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.
Side Grits Small$1.37
Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.
More about Joe's Cafe

