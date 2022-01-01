Gretna restaurants you'll love
More about Fuji Hana Restaurant
Fuji Hana Restaurant
1130 Behrman Hwy, Gretna
|Popular items
|Yum Yum
|$0.50
|(K) Fried Rice (Side Order)
|$3.00
|California Roll
|$5.75
More about Banana Blossom
Banana Blossom
500 9th St, Gretna
|Popular items
|BB Curry Noodle
|Roti App
|$6.00
|Kimchi Rice & Smoked Wings
|$13.00
More about Tony Mandina's
SEAFOOD
Tony Mandina's
1915 Pratt Street, Gretna
|Popular items
|Meatballs and Pasta
|$16.00
A pair of our famous meatballs over Angel Hair pasta topped with Red Gravy
|Chicken Lindsey Grace
|$19.00
Crispy chicken over Angel Hair pasta tossed with an herb Alfredo sauce
|A Trio of Meatballs
|$7.00
A trio of our famous made meatballs served with Red Gravy
More about Hooks Seafood & Poboys
Hooks Seafood & Poboys
651 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown
|Popular items
|Shrimp Platter
|$11.99
Shrimp Platter, (Davian ) served with buttered French Bread and hooks wedges Fries.
|Philly Sandwich Combos
|$13.99
12" Philly Cheese steak, Served with fries and drink.
|Shrimp Sandwich Combos
|$13.99
12" Shrimp Po'boy, dressed with lettuce tomato pickle mayo and ketchup, comes with Fries and Drink,
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center
197 Westbank Expy, Gretna
|Popular items
|Shrimp Platter
|$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
|Bayou Pasta
|$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
|Thin Fried Catfish Platter
|$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
More about Joe's Cafe
Joe's Cafe
857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown
|Popular items
|Egg Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.28
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and egg. Add cheese $1
|Beignets Powdered (4 per order))
|$4.49
4 Beignets fried to perfection and covered with powder sugar and placed into a bag of powdery sugar.
|Side Grits Small
|$1.37
Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.
More about Sultans Shawarma Shack
Sultans Shawarma Shack
444 Lapalco Blvd, Gretna
|Popular items
|Feta Cheese Fries
|$5.99
|6 falafel pcs
|$5.99
|Gyro sub
|$8.99
More about Joe's Cafe
Joe's Cafe
2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna
|Popular items
|French Toast Breakfast
|$8.52
3 slices of Texas toast dipped into our own special French mix, grilled to perfection then topped with powder sugar, Served with 2 eggs, any style and choice of meat, Bacon ham, sausage or smoked sausage.
|Joe’s All American Burger
|$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.
|Side Grits Small
|$1.37
Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.