Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Gretna

Go
Gretna restaurants
Toast

Gretna restaurants that serve cake

Tony Mandina's image

SEAFOOD

Tony Mandina's

1915 Pratt Street, Gretna

Avg 4.8 (1595 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Italian Cream Cake$8.00
More about Tony Mandina's
Item pic

 

Hooks Seafood & Poboys

651 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Limoncello cake$5.00
Carrot cake$5.00
More about Hooks Seafood & Poboys

Browse other tasty dishes in Gretna

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Poboy

Short Ribs

Fish Sandwiches

Salmon

Gumbo

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Gretna to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston