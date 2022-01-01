Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Gretna
/
Gretna
/
Cake
Gretna restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD
Tony Mandina's
1915 Pratt Street, Gretna
Avg 4.8
(1595 reviews)
Lemon Italian Cream Cake
$8.00
More about Tony Mandina's
Hooks Seafood & Poboys
651 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown
No reviews yet
Limoncello cake
$5.00
Carrot cake
$5.00
More about Hooks Seafood & Poboys
