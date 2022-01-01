Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Gretna

Go
Gretna restaurants
Toast

Gretna restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Tony Mandina's

1915 Pratt Street, Gretna

Avg 4.8 (1595 reviews)
Takeout
Large Fried Chicken Palermo Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, crispy chicken, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts, blueberries, grapes, sweet & spicy mango pineapple vinaigrette dressing
More about Tony Mandina's
Item pic

 

Hooks Seafood & Poboys

651 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$12.00
Hook’s Premium Chicken Salad -
Chicken salad with cherry tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, blend of shredded cheese topped with Hooks special sauce and a hard boiled egg & Ranch Dressing on the side . (options: grilled chicken/fried chicken)
More about Hooks Seafood & Poboys

Browse other tasty dishes in Gretna

Poboy

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Chili

Ravioli

Sticky Rice

Salmon

Map

More near Gretna to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (246 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (246 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (324 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston