Chicken sandwiches in Gretna

Gretna restaurants
Gretna restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Hooks Seafood & Poboys

651 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich Combo$10.99
6" Chicken tenders Po'boy dressed with lettuce ,tomato ,pickle ,mayo and ketchup, served with hooks special potato wedges.
More about Hooks Seafood & Poboys
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center

197 Westbank Expy, Gretna

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.99
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center
Item pic

 

Joe's Cafe

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$6.90
Available on toast, biscuit or seeded bun. Croissants available at select locations ($1.10). All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.20 and includes drink and chips.
Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$4.01
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and fried chicken. Add egg $1 or add cheese $1
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$6.90
Available on toast, biscuit or seeded bun. Croissants available at select locations ($1). All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.
More about Joe's Cafe

