Chicken sandwiches in Gretna
Gretna restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Hooks Seafood & Poboys
651 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$10.99
6" Chicken tenders Po'boy dressed with lettuce ,tomato ,pickle ,mayo and ketchup, served with hooks special potato wedges.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center
197 Westbank Expy, Gretna
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.99
Joe's Cafe
857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$6.90
Available on toast, biscuit or seeded bun. Croissants available at select locations ($1.10). All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.20 and includes drink and chips.
|Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.01
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and fried chicken. Add egg $1 or add cheese $1
|Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$6.90
Available on toast, biscuit or seeded bun. Croissants available at select locations ($1). All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.