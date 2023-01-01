Chicken wraps in Gretna
Gretna restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown
|Chicken Cesar Wrap
|$11.99
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.78
All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.20 and includes drink and chips.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Chicken Wraps are grilled or fried with fresh lettuce and tomato tossed in our homemade special joe's ranch dressing & wrapped in a white tortilla and tossed back onto the grill till warm & crispy
More about Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy
Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy
2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Chicken Wraps are grilled or fried with fresh lettuce and tomato tossed in our homemade special joe's ranch dressing & wrapped in a white tortilla and tossed back onto the grill till warm & crispy