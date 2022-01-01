Fried chicken sandwiches in Gretna
Gretna restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown
|Fried Chicken Strip Sandwich
|$8.29
Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available at 1.49 upcharge.. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy
Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy
2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna
|Fried Chicken Strip Sandwich
|$8.29
Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available at 1.49 upcharge.. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.