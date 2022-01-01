Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried rice in
Gretna
/
Gretna
/
Fried Rice
Gretna restaurants that serve fried rice
Fuji Hana Restaurant
1130 Behrman Hwy, Gretna
No reviews yet
(K) Fried Rice (Side Order)
$3.00
Shrimp Fried RIce
$13.00
Filet Mignon Fried Rice
$14.00
More about Fuji Hana Restaurant
NOODLES
Banana Blossom
500 9th St, Gretna
Avg 4.4
(967 reviews)
Side Fried Rice
$5.00
Kids Fried Rice & Crispy Chicken
$10.00
Thai Fried Rice
More about Banana Blossom
Browse other tasty dishes in Gretna
Gumbo
Thai Tea
Grits
Chicken Tenders
Curry
Shrimp Tacos
Calamari
Poboy
More near Gretna to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Metairie
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Slidell
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Harvey
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Chalmette
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Marrero
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(106 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston