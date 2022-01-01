Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Gretna

Gretna restaurants
Gretna restaurants that serve fried rice

Fuji Hana Restaurant image

 

Fuji Hana Restaurant

1130 Behrman Hwy, Gretna

No reviews yet
Takeout
(K) Fried Rice (Side Order)$3.00
Shrimp Fried RIce$13.00
Filet Mignon Fried Rice$14.00
More about Fuji Hana Restaurant
Item pic

NOODLES

Banana Blossom

500 9th St, Gretna

Avg 4.4 (967 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Fried Rice$5.00
Kids Fried Rice & Crispy Chicken$10.00
Thai Fried Rice
More about Banana Blossom

