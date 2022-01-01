Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Gretna

Go
Gretna restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Gretna
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Gretna restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$6.90
Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels are available at 1.49 upcharge. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and Fries.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
Item pic

 

Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$6.90
Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels are available at 1.49 upcharge. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and Fries.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Gretna

Sliders

Egg Rolls

Pancakes

French Toast

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Ham Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Gretna to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (453 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston