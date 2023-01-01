Grilled chicken wraps in Gretna

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Joe's Cafe image

 

Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken Wraps are grilled or fried with fresh lettuce and tomato tossed in our homemade special joe's ranch dressing & wrapped in a white tortilla and tossed back onto the grill till warm & crispy
Main pic

 

Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken Wraps are grilled or fried with fresh lettuce and tomato tossed in our homemade special joe's ranch dressing & wrapped in a white tortilla and tossed back onto the grill till warm & crispy
