Ham sandwiches in Gretna
Gretna restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown
|(Ham) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Slices
|$3.99
Breakfast doesn't have to be boring! With this Ham breakfast sandwich served either on toast or biscuit or an upcharge (1.49) for croissant or bagel. Dress it up even more and add egg (1.99) and cheese (.85)
|Ham Sandwich
|$5.99
Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available for 1.49 upcharge. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy
Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy
2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna
|(Ham) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Slices
|$3.99
Breakfast doesn't have to be boring! With this Ham breakfast sandwich served either on toast or biscuit or an upcharge (1.49) for croissant or bagel. Dress it up even more and add egg (1.99) and cheese (.85)