Ham sandwiches in Gretna

Gretna restaurants
Gretna restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(Ham) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Slices$3.99
Breakfast doesn't have to be boring! With this Ham breakfast sandwich served either on toast or biscuit or an upcharge (1.49) for croissant or bagel. Dress it up even more and add egg (1.99) and cheese (.85)
Ham Sandwich$5.99
Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available for 1.49 upcharge. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.
Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna

Takeout
(Ham) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Slices$3.99
Breakfast doesn't have to be boring! With this Ham breakfast sandwich served either on toast or biscuit or an upcharge (1.49) for croissant or bagel. Dress it up even more and add egg (1.99) and cheese (.85)
