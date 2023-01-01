Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Gretna

Gretna restaurants
Gretna restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

Joe's Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.99
“We all need to make time for a burger once in a while.” Joe's returns some of our old favorites with our Mushroom and Swiss stacked with grilled mushrooms on top of a ground beef patty and topped off with Swiss cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle with mayonnaise.
Joe’s Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.54
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection stacked and sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions-
More about Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna

Joe's Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.99
"We all need to make time for a burger once in a while." Joe's returns some of our old favorites with our Mushroom and Swiss stacked with grilled mushrooms on top of a ground beef patty and topped off with Swiss cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle with mayonnaise.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

