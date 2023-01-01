Mushroom burgers in Gretna
Gretna restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown
|Joe's Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$11.99
“We all need to make time for a burger once in a while.” Joe's returns some of our old favorites with our Mushroom and Swiss stacked with grilled mushrooms on top of a ground beef patty and topped off with Swiss cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle with mayonnaise.
|Joe’s Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$10.54
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection stacked and sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions-
More about Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy
Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy
2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna
|Joe's Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$11.99
“We all need to make time for a burger once in a while.” Joe's returns some of our old favorites with our Mushroom and Swiss stacked with grilled mushrooms on top of a ground beef patty and topped off with Swiss cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle with mayonnaise.