Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Gretna

Go
Gretna restaurants
Toast

Gretna restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

NOODLES

Banana Blossom

500 9th St, Gretna

Avg 4.4 (967 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ravioli & BBQ Shrimp$25.00
More about Banana Blossom
Tony Mandina's image

SEAFOOD

Tony Mandina's

1915 Pratt Street, Gretna

Avg 4.8 (1595 reviews)
Takeout
$10 Ravioli TOGO$10.00
More about Tony Mandina's

Browse other tasty dishes in Gretna

Caesar Salad

Thai Tea

Shrimp Tempura

Fried Rice

Chicken Tenders

Grits

Egg Rolls

Short Ribs

Map

More near Gretna to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston