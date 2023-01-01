Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Gretna

Gretna restaurants
Gretna restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Wrap$11.99
Shrimp Wraps are grilled or fried with fresh lettuce and tomato tossed in our homemade special joe's ranch dressing & wrapped in a white tortilla and tossed back onto the grill till warm & crispy
Shrimp Cesar Wrap$11.99
Caesar Wrap W/ Shrimp$9.88
All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.20 and includes drink and chips.
Rivershack Gretna - 714 1st Street

714 1st Street, Gretna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap$16.00
Fried Shrimp Tossed with spicy aoili, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon
