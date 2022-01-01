Waffles in Gretna

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center

197 Westbank Expy, Gretna

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Waffle$6.99
Chicken & Waffles$8.99
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center
Item pic

 

Joe's Cafe

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$9.88
Joes version of a sweet buttermilk waffle topped with homemade chicken strips-
Buttermilk Waffle$3.85
1 Belgian buttermilk waffle with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.
Waffle Burger$13.18
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, topped with 2 slices of smoked bacon, one fried-hard egg served on a malted waffle.
More about Joe's Cafe

